Pavelski’s OT goal gives Stars 5-4 win over Flyers

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2023 at 4:33 am

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars gave up three-short handed goals for the first time in team history thanks in part to 13 turnovers against one for Philadelphia. Somehow, it goes down as a win for the Stars. Joe Pavelski scored 2:12 into overtime, and the Stars beat Philadelphia 5-4 on Saturday night, overcoming their power play meltdowns for a seventh consecutive victory over the Flyers.

“Give up one, it happens occasionally, a breakaway here or there, a breakdown,” said Pavelski, who was part of the power play on the ice for both of Konecny’s goals. “Give up three, it’s unacceptable. We’re not happy at all.”

Wyatt Johnston, the 20-year-old sensation from Dallas’ run to the Western Conference Final last season, had a goal and two assists, including on Pavelski’s winner. Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 36 shots for the win in the first start of the season for goalie Jake Oettinger’s backup.

Joel Farabee had the only even-strength goal for the Flyers, and Noah Cates had two assists. Samuel Ersson, also making his season debut, had 21 saves.”

The three short-handed goals were the most in the NHL since Calgary had three in a 6-1 win over Arizona on Nov. 25, 2018, and the most the Stars have allowed since moving to Dallas in 1993. They tied the franchise record, which happened four times in Minnesota. “Our puck management was horrendous,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’ve got to figure that out. We’re a smarter team than that. We’re lucky we didn’t get burned.”

