BYU forces five turnovers to beat Texas Tech 27-14

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2023 at 4:26 am

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw for 127 yards and two touchdown passes, and BYU forced five turnovers to power a 27-14 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night. LJ Martin piled up 93 yards rushing on 10 carries. The Cougars (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) never trailed despite totaling only 277 yards on offense.

“We didn’t get down on ourselves tonight, and I thought the energy and the belief that we could make plays was there, especially in the first half,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “I thought our first half was a good half. It wasn’t perfect, but our guys played really sound in all three phases.”

Jake Strong threw for 236 yards and a touchdown pass but also had three interceptions in his first start for Texas Tech. Tahj Brooks added 105 yards and a score on the ground. Turnovers caused the Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3) to lose in their first game in Utah despite 389 yards and going 9-of-18 on 3rd down.

“It’s just the whole offense,” Red Raiders receiver Xavier White said. “We just have to make our routine plays and everyone got to just give it all out on the field every play. If we do that no one can stop us.”

BYU tallied three turnovers in the first half alone and ultimately scored 13 points off five takeaways. The Cougars also made big plays on offense before halftime to jump on Texas Tech early. The Red Raiders have committed eight turnovers in their last two games.

