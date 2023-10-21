No. 11 Alabama second-half rally, top No. 17 Tennessee 34-20

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 8:28 pm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama players surged back onto the field happily puffing on celebratory cigars. The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide had plenty to celebrate minutes after producing an utterly dominant second half to keep their national championship hopes from going up in smoke. Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns, Jihaad Campbell returned a fumble for a score in the fourth quarter and Alabama uncorked 27 straight second-half points in rallying for a 34-20 victory over No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday.

With its national title hopes on the brink, Alabama (7-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) turned in its most dominant half of the season. And it came against a border rival who had helped end ‘Bama’s championship aspirations a year ago. “This is the reason you come to college football to play in games like this,” Milroe said. “To have moments like this that you will remember forever.”

Cigar smoke wafted across Bryant-Denny Stadium in the aftermath, a long-standing tradition for the winner in this rivalry. Some players raced across the field to celebrate with the student section, and Saban made a beeline that way too. The comeback was fueled by big plays from Milroe and tailback Jase McClellan and a defense that smothered Joe Milton III and the Volunteers (5-2, 2-2) after the half and even provided the decisive TD.

The loss dealt a big blow to the SEC East chances for the Vols, who had built a 20-7 halftime lead with a huge start from Milton. Their chances of a first win in Tuscaloosa in 20 years rapidly evaporated. The Vols had ended 15 years of frustration against the Tide, 52-49 a year ago on a last-play field goal.

