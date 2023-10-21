No. 8 Texas derails Houston’s last-chance drive for a 31-24 win

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 7:52 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — CJ Baxter rushed 16 yards for a touchdown with 5½ minutes left in the fourth quarter, and No. 8 Texas stopped Houston on 4th-and-1 in the final minute on the way to a 31-24 win over Houston on Saturday. Jonathon Brooks rushed for 99 yards and Xavier Worthy had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown for Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Quinn Ewers was 23 of 29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, but exited after taking a hit on a scramble late in the third quarter. Ewers was replaced by Maalik Murphy on the Longhorns’ first drive of the fourth quarter. There was no immediate word on Ewers’ condition. Texas outgained Houston 141-14 in rushing yards, but Houston (3-4, 1-3) outgained Texas 392-360 in total yards.

