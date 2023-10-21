Wisconsin 4th quarter comeback win over Illinois, 25-21

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 7:50 pm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Braedyn Locke threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tackle Nolan Rucci with 27 seconds left Saturday, capping an 18-point fourth-quarter explosion that gave the Wisconsin a stunning 25-21 come-from-behind win over Illinois Saturday.

Illinois build a 14-7 lead in the first half at halftime, then added a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter by Kaden Feagin for a 21-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Locke was 21-of-41 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since taking over for the injured Tanner Mordecai. Braelon Allen, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, ran for 145 yards for the Badgers. Luke Altmyer threw two short touchdown passes and ran for 103 yards for Illinois (3-5,1-4 Big Ten). Feagin rushed for 97 yards as Illinois gained 226 yards on the ground.

Go Back