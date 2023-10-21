Today is Saturday October 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Wisconsin 4th quarter comeback win over Illinois, 25-21

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 7:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Braedyn Locke threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tackle Nolan Rucci with 27 seconds left Saturday, capping an 18-point fourth-quarter explosion that gave the Wisconsin a stunning 25-21 come-from-behind win over Illinois Saturday.

Illinois build a 14-7 lead in the first half at halftime, then added a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter by Kaden Feagin for a 21-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Locke was 21-of-41 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since taking over for the injured Tanner Mordecai. Braelon Allen, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, ran for 145 yards for the Badgers. Luke Altmyer threw two short touchdown passes and ran for 103 yards for Illinois (3-5,1-4 Big Ten). Feagin rushed for 97 yards as Illinois gained 226 yards on the ground.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC