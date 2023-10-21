Oklahoma State outlasts West Virginia 48-34

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 7:47 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II rushed for a career-high 282 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Oklahoma State to a 48-34 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. Alan Bowman threw two scoring passes for the Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 Big 12), who earned their third straight win and moved into a second-place logjam in the league.

Gordon, who had 29 carries, now has four straight 100-yard rushing performances and surpassed his previous single-game high of 168 yards set a week ago in a 39-32 win over Kansas. Three of his TDs came in the fourth quarter. West Virginia’s Garrett Greene was coming off a career-high 391 passing yards last week in a last-second loss to Houston. Against Oklahoma State he went 15 of 30 for 249 yards. He threw two touchdown passes and was intercepted once. He also ran for 117 yards on 16 carries.

