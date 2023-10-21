Minnesota beats Iowa for 1st time since 1999 winning 12-10

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 7:44 pm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dragan Kesich made four field goals and Minnesota won at Iowa for the first time since 1999 to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series, holding the No. 24 Hawkeyes to 12 yards in the second half in a 12-10 victory Saturday.

With the Floyd of Rosedale bronze hog statue at stake in the cross-border rivalry, Iowa appeared to take the lead with 1:21 left when Cooper DeJean fielded a punt that had bounced near the Minnesota sideline and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. But after a replay review, DeJean was ruled to have made a fair-catch signal before fielding the punt, disallowing the return.

“(The official) thought it was a fair-catch signal,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “I’m not an official, right? But there was something. We’ve been called for that before, when we’ve made any time of movement before the catch, and the ball was dead right there. If it wasn’t, that was a heck of a play by the kid. That guy can play.”

The Hawkeyes, ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, had 127 yards overall while Hill, making the third start of his career, fumbled twice in Iowa territory while completing just 10 of 28 passes for 116 yards. Iowa, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, was held to 11 yards rushing after averaging 147 in victories over Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

