Harrison Jr. the difference as Ohio State beats Penn State 20-12

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 4:33 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — All-American Marvin Harrison made all the difference for No. 3 Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten match-up, making 11 catches for 162 yards and late touchdown as the Buckeyes beat No. 7 Penn State 20-12 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ defense smothered Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), extending Ohio State’s winning streak in the series to seven games.

Penn State needed 58 minutes to convert a third or fourth down and didn’t get into the end zone until 29 seconds were left in the game. Penn State failed to convert on its first 15 third-down attempts. Kyle McCord was 22 for 35 for 286 yards and the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) put up 367 total yards, a season-high against Penn State’s stingy defense.

The biggest moment for Penn State was fleeting. Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs stunned the Ohio Stadium crowd in the first half when he knocked the ball loose from McCord, scooped up the fumble and galloped 60 yards the other way for an apparent touchdown. However, the play nullified because of defensive holding penalty. Five plays later, Miyan Willams plunged in from 2 yards out to give the Buckeyes the lead. Williams had 56 of Ohio State’s 79 rushing yards, an average of fewer than 2 yards per carry.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: After winning the top-10 matchup, the Buckeyes should at least stay put Sunday. Penn State likely will drop.

UP NEXT: Penn State: Hosts Indiana next Saturday.

