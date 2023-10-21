Rep. Moran says leadership is needed with Republicans

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 7:21 am

TYLER – As the search for a Speaker of The House is ongoing, Congressman Nathaniel Moran says that Republicans need to find a leader to advance their priorities in their conference. Those being border security and support for Israel. With the events in the Mideast and budget crisis Moran said, “There’s a lot of bi-partisan issues that we could get to, especially as it relates to Israel right now, that we absolutely can’t take action on until we get a speaker. As I’ve said from the beginning, it doesn’t matter if you like Speaker McCarthy or not, three weeks ago was the absolute worst time to vacate and we’ve seen exactly why,” Moran said. “We knew appropriations was time sensitive at the time, we couldn’t have predicted Israel but now that we’ve had that it’s even more so that we need leadership here that can actually help the House function. We have a job to do.”



The District 1 Representative voted for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan during his three rounds of speaker voting before Jordan removed his name from consideration for House Speaker Friday. Rep. Kevin Hearn of Oklahoma, Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan and Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, were all potential nominees that Moran said he would support if they were the conference nominee. Late Friday East Texas Rep. Pete Sessions also declared his candidacy. The vote for a new Speaker in Congress resumes Tuesday morning.

