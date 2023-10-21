Today is Saturday October 21, 2023
Friday Night HS Football Scores 10/20/23

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 4:39 am
Friday’s Scores

AP-TX-FBH–Prep Scores, 6th Ld-Writethru

Oct 21, 2023 12:44 AM – 3000 words

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

Abilene 63, Lubbock Coronado 10

Aldine Nimitz 47, Aldine 0

Amarillo Tascosa 63, Amarillo Caprock 24

Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 19

Arlington Bowie 24, South Grand Prairie 21

Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 10

Austin Vandegrift 37, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 23

Austin Westlake 65, Austin 14

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 36, Manor 16

Clear Falls 42, Clute Brazoswood 10

Conroe Oak Ridge 37, The Woodlands College Park 27

Converse Judson 34, San Marcos 9

Coppell 49, Lewisville Hebron 0

Cypress Fairbanks 63, Houston Spring Woods 17

Cypress Falls 32, Cypress Springs 28

Dallas Jesuit 42, Irving Nimitz 0

De Soto 35, Cedar Hill 13

Deer Park 56, Channelview 39

Denton Guyer 24, Allen 18

Dickinson 60, Houston Clear Lake 28

Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Johnson 6

Edinburg 41, La Joya 27

EP Coronado 28, EP Americas 24

Euless Trinity 77, Crowley 34

Fort Bend Ridge Point 62, Fort Bend Austin 7

FW Paschal 31, FW Chisholm Trail 24

Garland Sachse 49, South Garland 14

Harlingen South 64, Brownsville Lopez 7

Hewitt Midway 49, Bryan 21

Houston Lamar 81, Houston Chavez 0

Humble Summer Creek 47, Beaumont United 2

Justin Northwest 63, FW South Hills 7

Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Mayde Creek 16

Keller 53, Keller Fossil Ridge 13

Keller Timber Creek 34, Haltom 24

Killeen Ellison 34, Granbury 18

Killeen Harker Heights 35, Temple 21

Killeen Shoemaker 49, Cleburne 7

Klein Collins 42, Klein Cain 33

Klein Oak 34, Waller 14

Kyle Lehman 42, SA MacArthur 0

La Porte 34, Baytown Sterling 0

Laredo Alexander 21, Laredo United South 7

Laredo Nixon 42, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Laredo United 45, Del Rio 14

League City Clear Creek 49, League City Clear Springs 34

Lewisville 14, Lewisville Marcus 3

Lewisville Flower Mound 35, Plano 28

Longview 36, McKinney North 13

Mansfield Summit 40, Everman 14

McAllen 26, La Joya Palmview 0

McAllen Rowe 33, Rio Grande City 7

McKinney 26, Prosper Rock Hill 22

Midland 59, Odessa 28

Mission 59, Edinburg Economedes 7

New Braunfels 32, Schertz Clemens 30, OT

New Braunfels Canyon 48, Seguin 14

North Crowley 44, Hurst Bell 3

Pasadena Memorial 56, Pasadena 7

Pearland 34, Alief Taylor 0

Plano East 56, Plano West 13

Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 21

PSJA North 27, McAllen Memorial 7

Richardson 58, Irving 12

Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Richardson Pearce 29

Rockwall-Heath 16, Mesquite Horn 3

Round Rock McNeil 17, Round Rock 0

Round Rock Westwood 49, Round Rock Stony Point 20

SA Northside O’Connor 28, SA Northside Stevens 0

SA Northside Taft 36, SA Northside Holmes 6

SA Reagan 38, SA Churchill 0

San Benito 21, Harlingen 10

Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 14

Spring Dekaney 21, Spring 7

The Woodlands 62, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Tomball Memorial 34, Klein 29

Waxahachie 16, Mansfield 14

Weslaco 35, Brownsville Rivera 7

Wolfforth Frenship 46, Odessa Permian 44

Wylie 21, Garland Naaman Forest 14

CLASS 5A=

A&M Consolidated 59, Georgetown East View 14

Abilene Cooper 31, Plainview 14

Abilene Wylie 52, Lubbock 7

Aledo 25, Denton Ryan 19

Alice 70, Hidalgo 0

Angleton 49, Friendswood 14

Austin LBJ 53, Austin William Travis 0

Barbers Hill 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Brenham 46, Bryan Rudder 25

Brownsville Memorial 64, Donna North 7

Burleson 45, Joshua 35

Burleson Centennial 31, FW Brewer 15

Canutillo 21, EP Chapin 14

Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Adams 7

CC Calallen 17, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

CC Flour Bluff 50, Pharr Valley View 0

CC Ray 24, CC King 7

Cedar Park 17, Leander Glenn 13

College Station 63, Georgetown 21

Dallas Highland Park 24, Irving MacArthur 14

Dallas Kimball 42, Dallas Adamson 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Samuell 0

Denison 48, Princeton 24

Denton 25, Frisco Memorial 21

Donna 48, Brownsville Pace 14

Dripping Springs 24, Lake Travis 6

Edcouch-Elsa 49, Brownsville Porter 7

Elgin 44, Pflugerville 17

EP Andress 29, EP Jefferson 0

EP Bel Air 48, EP Parkland 42, OT

EP Bowie 49, San Elizario 0

EP Burges 61, El Paso 42

EP Del Valle 49, EP Hanks 16

EP El Dorado 35, EP Socorro 28

EP Riverside 29, EP Austin 20

EP Ysleta 41, Clint Horizon 7

Fort Bend Hightower 57, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Frisco Centennial 30, Frisco Liberty 13

Frisco Lone Star 41, Sherman 10

Frisco Reedy 45, Frisco 3

FW Arlington Heights 29, FW Southwest 26

Grapevine 20, FW Wyatt 7

Gregory-Portland 56, Mercedes 7

Houston Milby 21, Sharpstown 0

Hutto 38, Copperas Cove 33

Katy Paetow 35, Katy Seven Lakes 11

Kerrville Tivy 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Lake Dallas 36, Frisco Emerson 35

Lancaster 55, West Mesquite 0

Lewisville The Colony 41, Azle 19

Lockhart 28, Bastrop 17

Longview Pine Tree 10, Hallsville 7

Lubbock Cooper 48, Lubbock Monterey 27

Lucas Lovejoy 48, Mesquite Poteet 7

Magnolia 27, Manvel 21

Magnolia West 33, Rosenberg Terry 7

Mansfield Legacy 27, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14

Midlothian 49, Lake Belton 28

Mission Memorial 30, Mission Sharyland 8

Montgomery Lake Creek 27, Huntsville 20

Nederland 38, Galena Park 7

New Caney 58, Cleveland 20

New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 7

North Forney 52, Mesquite 26

Pflugerville Connally 45, Killeen Chaparral 34

Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Lee 33

Port Neches-Groves 51, Santa Fe 14

Red Oak 56, Killeen 37

Rosenberg Lamar 59, Randle 14

SA Alamo Heights 73, SA Edison 0

SA Houston 42, SA Brackenridge 0

SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 24

SA Lanier 38, SA Highlands 7

SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 17

SA Southwest 35, SA South San Antonio 7

SA Wagner 46, Buda Hays 14

Saginaw Boswell 16, Weatherford 13

Seagoville 42, Dallas Jefferson 0

Sharyland Pioneer 44, PSJA Southwest 21

Somerset 62, SA Memorial 7

Sulphur Springs 37, Paris 30

Texarkana Texas 51, Nacogdoches 14

Texas City 41, Dayton 6

Tyler 23, Lufkin 20

Uvalde 24, Fredericksburg 20

Victoria East 49, CC Moody 0

Victoria West 42, CC Carroll 7

Vidor 31, Livingston 21

Waco University 27, Leander Rouse 19

WF Rider 49, Amarillo Palo Duro 20

Whitehouse 42, Mount Pleasant 14

Wylie East 49, North Garland 0

CLASS 4A=

Anna 58, Nevada Community 6

Aubrey 49, Sanger 7

Bandera 31, Devine 21

Bay City 50, Needville 17

Borger 36, Levelland 28

Bridge City 51, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 26

Brookshire Royal 36, Sweeny 31

Burkburnett 44, Wichita Falls 28

Caddo Mills 35, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Canyon 48, Canyon Randall 7

Crandall 26, Terrell 21

Dallas Hillcrest 32, Dallas Conrad 14

Dumas 56, Pampa 7

Fairfield 47, Kemp 3

Farmersville 27, Krum 21

Fort Stockton 38, Clint Mountain View 21

Gilmer 49, Paris North Lamar 12

Godley 71, Venus 0

Hondo 38, Crystal City 14

Houston North Forest 48, Houston Scarborough 0

Jasper 41, West Orange-Stark 38

La Vernia 40, Pleasanton 7

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Splendora 7

Longview Spring Hill 40, Pittsburg 35

Lorena 52, Franklin 49

Melissa 55, Greenville 14

Mexia 42, Eustace 15

Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 13

Monahans 72, Fabens 7

Orange Grove 53, CC West Oso 20

Pecos 27, Clint 21

Port Isabel 38, Bishop 9

Quinlan Ford 36, Dallas Lincoln 21

Rusk 28, Bullard 21

Sealy 66, Wharton 7

Silsbee 39, Hamshire-Fannett 21

Sunnyvale 69, Wills Point 7

Taylor 46, Marble Falls 22

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 27

Vernon 48, Iowa Park 27

Waco Connally 39, Salado 21

WF Hirschi 26, Snyder 7

Wimberley 48, Geronimo Navarro 20

CLASS 3A=

Abernathy 48, Littlefield 0

Alba-Golden 55, Como-Pickton 0

Alpine 33, Odessa Compass 18

Arp 47, Quitman 16

Atlanta 67, White Oak 0

Bells 63, Howe 14

Blanco 55, Llano 24

Blooming Grove 42, Rice 12

Boyd 27, Pilot Point 21

Brady 34, Ballinger 27

Brock 26, Paradise 14

Brownfield 52, Kermit 23

Buna 20, Anahuac 15

Bushland 35, Shallowater 3

Canadian 56, Friona 7

Childress 28, Spearman 21

Clyde 48, Bowie 21

Coahoma 70, Stanton 28

Columbus 35, Yoakum 0

Comanche 60, Dublin 15

Cooper 34, Honey Grove 21

Corrigan-Camden 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Crane 73, Tornillo 0

Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0

Dallas Gateway 50, Dallas Inspired Vision 22

Dallas Madison 70, Dallas A+ Academy 6

De Kalb 66, Paris Chisum 6

Diboll 3, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0

Dilley 26, Comfort 21

Dimmitt 43, Tulia 27

Early 54, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

East Bernard 56, Boling 14

East Chambers 28, Cleveland Tarkington 14

El Maton Tidehaven 58, Danbury 0

Elkhart 48, Florence 14

Elysian Fields 26, Hughes Springs 0

Ganado 27, Three Rivers 26

Goliad 21, Edna 6

Grand Saline 62, Winona 21

Grandview 21, West 19

Gunter 75, Lone Oak 0

Hemphill 24, Warren 18

Henrietta 27, Callisburg 23

Hitchcock 60, Hempstead 0

Holliday 62, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Hooks 76, Redwater 0

Idalou 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Jacksboro 78, Merkel 13

Jarrell 64, Austin Achieve 7

Jefferson 42, Gladewater 21

Jourdanton 49, Poteet 6

Kirbyville 32, Hardin 20, OT

Leonard 59, Blue Ridge 50

Lexington 28, Clifton 9

Little River Academy 56, McGregor 36

Lyford 34, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24

Lytle 7, Cotulla 6

Marion 42, Ingram Moore 24

Mathis 22, Aransas Pass 0

Millsap 25, Eastland 21

Mount Vernon 38, Commerce 13

Muleshoe 48, Amarillo River Road 6

New Boston 55, Pattonville Prairiland 14

New London West Rusk 13, Troup 9

New Waverly 34, Trinity 8

Newton 61, Kountze 6

Nixon-Smiley 57, West Campus 22

Nocona 62, Tioga 30

Odem 41, Banquete 0

Palestine Westwood 55, Huntington 0

Poth 56, Natalia 0

Pottsboro 62, Emory Rains 28

Rockdale 47, Cameron Yoe 21

Rogers 55, Buffalo 0

SA Cole 35, Universal City Randolph 32

San Diego 55, Progreso 0

Santa Rosa 50, Monte Alto 0

Scurry-Rosser 47, Palmer 7

Skidmore-Tynan 43, Kenedy 28

Slaton 20, Lamesa 14

Sonora 60, Anthony 26

Taft 42, Hebbronville 20

Tatum 54, Gladewater Sabine 21

Teague 42, Groesbeck 14

Tolar 61, Bangs 6

Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Breckenridge 14

Van Alstyne 57, Bridgeport 12

Van Vleck 35, Altair Rice 27

Vanderbilt Industrial 56, CC London 28

Wall 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12

WF City View 73, Valley View 19

Whitney 71, Maypearl 14

Winnsboro 42, Mineola 0

Woodville 48, Crockett 21

CLASS 2A=

Agua Dulce 45, Woodsboro 14

Albany 44, Roscoe 7

Baird 63, Gorman 18

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 85, Prairie Lea 58

Beckville 68, Frankston 28

Bremond 48, Milano 13

Bronte 54, Trent 6

Bruni 36, Pettus 2

Burton 46, Runge 0

Celeste 56, Era 28

Center Point 49, La Pryor 20

Centerville 56, Jewett Leon 7

Clarendon 42, Memphis 6

Collinsville 47, Santo 10

Crawford 47, Bosqueville 0

Cross Plains 28, Hamlin 6

Dawson 51, Frost 8

Deweyville 52, Hull-Daisetta 14

Eldorado 24, Sterling City 0

Evadale 42, Colmesneil 24

Falls City 28, Snook 0

Farwell 56, Amarillo Highland Park 32

Forsan 34, Christoval 7

Freer 44, Ben Bolt 21

Garrison 58, Grapeland 0

Granger 17, Chilton 14

Groveton 56, Normangee 19

Gruver 42, Sunray 41

Hale Center 37, Bovina 17

Hamilton 27, De Leon 20

Harleton 35, Hawkins 20

Harper 26, Stockdale 21

Hawley 51, Olney 7

Hico 49, Hubbard 0

Holland 35, Hearne 7

Iola 61, Bartlett 12

Italy 48, Cayuga 20

Itasca 31, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Keene Smith 76, Ranger 58

Kerens 35, Rio Vista 21

La Villa 30, Santa Maria 19

Leakey 49, McDade 0

Linden-Kildare 84, Cumby 70

Lockney 35, Ralls 22

Louise 33, Yorktown 22

Lovelady 64, Sabine Pass 7

Marlin 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Mart 35, Wortham 0

Mason 53, Junction 13

Maud 44, Detroit 0

Miles 56, Abilene Texas Leadership 6

Mount Enterprise 74, Price Carlisle 60

Muenster 28, Lindsay 0

New Deal 56, Olton 21

Overton 48, Alto 20

Ozona 40, Big Lake Reagan County 31

Panhandle 65, Stinnett West Texas 0

Peaster 34, Ponder 0

Petrolia 49, Munday 6

Refugio 26, Shiner 7

Riesel 26, Moody 20

San Saba 40, Goldthwaite 35

Seymour 41, Haskell 13

Shamrock 28, Quanah 12

Shelbyville 40, San Augustine 34

Simms Bowie 62, Clarksville 0

Springlake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28

Stamford 41, Anson 7

Stratford 69, Sanford-Fritch 0

Sudan 53, Crosbyton 12

Sundown 32, Post 19

Tahoka 36, Floydada 34

Thrall 42, Thorndale 14

Timpson 69, Joaquin 0

Tom Bean 42, Alvord 14

Trenton 41, Whitewright 31

Valley Mills 48, Rosebud-Lott 14

Van Horn 46, Marfa 0

Weimar 30, Schulenburg 23

Wellington 46, Wheeler 0

Windthorst 28, Archer City 27

Wink 52, McCamey 21

Winters 48, C-City 7

Wolfe City 45, Quinlan Boles 7

CLASS 1A=

Abbott 64, Coolidge 14

Amherst 69, Hart 32

Apple Springs 53, Ladonia Fannindel 36

Balmorhea 50, Sierra Blanca 36

Benjamin 69, Harrold 6

Blanket 71, Mullin 18

Borden County 62, Ackerly Sands 6

Bowie Gold-Burg 66, Forestburg 30

Brackett 52, Rocksprings 12

Bryson 42, Perrin-Whitt 24

Bynum 56, Morgan 0

Calvert 51, Buckholts 0

Cherokee 84, Rochelle 72

Chester 67, Burkeville 26

Claude 70, Wildorado 24

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Sanderson 6

Guthrie 54, Afton Patton Springs 0

Happy 46, Nazareth 30

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 0

Ira 52, Roby 6

Iredell 43, Bluff Dale 30

Jayton 60, Matador Motley County 14

Knox City 62, Vernon Northside 0

Kopperl 80, Mount Calm 39

Kress 50, Lorenzo 48

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 68, High Island 18

Lometa 60, Evant 14

Loop 38, Wilson 14

Loraine 71, Blackwell 52

May 51, Santa Anna 6

Mertzon Irion County 56, Robert Lee 36

Miami 36, Follett 30

Milford 68, Avalon 32

Morton 29, Smyer 7

New Home 77, Plains 14

Newcastle 74, Strawn 24

O’Donnell 46, Meadow 0

Oakwood 57, Trinidad 7

Paducah 46, Chillicothe 0

Penelope 44, Aquilla 42

Premont 58, Riviera Kaufer 0

Rankin 53, Lenorah Grady 8

Rising Star 54, Paint Rock 6

Ropesville Ropes 17, Seagraves 14

Roscoe Highland 46, Rotan 0

Rule 86, Haskell Paint Creek 40

Throckmorton 52, Woodson 8

Turkey Valley 53, Spur 0

Veribest 58, Menard 8

Walnut Springs 94, Cranfills Gap 56

Water Valley 28, Iraan 13

Westbrook 76, Hermleigh 30

Whiteface 68, Wellman-Union 20

Zephyr 21, Sidney 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

Argyle Liberty Christian 49, FW Southwest Christian 0

Arlington Pantego Christian 11, Willow Park Trinity Christian 8

Austin Hill Country 74, Alpha Omega 50

Austin Hyde Park 34, Brownsville St. Joseph 24

Austin Regents 77, SA St. Anthony’s 0

Austin Veritas 38, Carrollton Prince of Peace 12

Bay Area Christian 35, Austin Brentwood 28

Beaumont Kelly 41, Katy Pope John 0

Bellaire Episcopal 42, Houston Kinkaid 35

Boerne Geneva 57, CC John Paul 14

Bryan St. Joseph 60, Houston Second Baptist 14

Colleyville Covenant 42, FW Lake Country 14

Dallas Christian 55, Bullard Brook Hill 3

Dallas Covenant 28, McKinney Christian 21

Dallas First Baptist 47, Lubbock Christian 22

Dallas Lakehill 58, Dallas Lutheran 8

Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, FW Nolan 13

Dallas Shelton 48, Tyler All Saints 8

Dallas St. Mark 51, Dallas Greenhill 9

Frisco Legacy Christian 28, Tyler Grace Community 26

FW Country Day 52, Arlington Oakridge 13

FW Trinity Valley 37, John Cooper 28

Grapevine Faith 65, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, New Braunfels Christian 17

Houston Christian 31, Irving Cistercian 3

Houston Second Baptist 27, Houston Lutheran South 7

Houston St. John’s 45, Dallas Episcopal 38

Houston St. Thomas 70, Walnut Grove 35

Houston Westbury Christian 39, Beaumont Legacy Christian 32

Lake Jackson Brazosport 51, Divine Savior Academy 32

Lucas Christian 66, Kennedale Fellowship 19

Midland Christian 52, Fort Worth Christian 51

Midland Trinity 67, Amarillo San Jacinto 19

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, MC Prep 13

Pasadena First Baptist 80, Bryan Allen Academy 30

Plano Prestonwood 69, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21

SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Pius X 28

SA Central Catholic 33, Tomball Concordia 27

SA Holy Cross 57, Schertz John Paul II 13

SA Town East Christian 40, Lee 26

Temple Central Texas 40, Shiner St. Paul 0

Tyler Gorman 54, Waco Reicher 7

Victoria St. Joseph 49, SA Texas Military 27

Waco Vanguard 78, Bellville Faith 73

OTHER=

Alvin Shadow Creek 25, Pearland Dawson 23, 2OT

Arlington Newman 47, CenTex Sports Association 14

Austin SPC 47, Leakey Big Springs 0

Azle Christian School 45, Sherman Texoma 0

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 72, Waskom 26

Bulverde Gloria Deo 51, Valor South Austin 6

Concordia 54, Round Rock Christian 36

Cypress Bridgeland 31, Cypress Woods 14

Cypress Community Christian 47, Woodlands Legacy Prep 0

Davenport 56, Lampasas 21

Decatur Victory Christian 61, Irving Faustina Academy 56

EP Pebble Hills 56, EP Franklin 14

ETHS 76, Fort Worth THESA 40

Fort Bend Chargers 68, CC Incarnate Word 20

Fort Bend Christian 38, The Woodlands Christian 10

Frassati Catholic 34, Tomball Rosehill 30

FW Covenant Classical 52, Abilene Christian 6

Groom def. Hedley , forfeit

Iowa Colony 35, El Campo 17

Keller Harvest Christian 96, Irving The Highlands 54

Lasa 34, Austin Northeast 17

Longview Heritage 68, Dallas Fairhill 6

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 92, Midland Holy Cross 68

Midland Legacy 66, San Angelo Central 24

N. Richland Hills Richland 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 18

Pieper 54, SA Veterans Memorial 14

Plano Coram Deo 65, Red Oak Ovilla 18

Prestonwood North 48, Bethesda Christian 0

Rockwall Providence Academy 52, Eagle Christian 12

SA Atonement 33, Bulverde Bracken 28

San Antonio YMLA 28, Carrizo Springs 21

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 72, Fredericksburg Heritage 66

St. Frederick Catholic , La. 40, Plano John Paul II 3

St. Michael’s , N.M. 34, EP Cathedral 18

Stephenville FAITH 72, Melissa CHANT 32

Tyler Legacy 34, Royse City 31

Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Temple Holy Trinity 6

Weatherford Christian 58, Marble Falls Faith 12

Westlake Academy 65, Waco Texas Wind 14

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 58, Lubbock Christ The King 8

Worthing 28, Houston Furr 14

Wylie Prep 88, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cotton Center vs. Lazbuddie, ccd.

Lamesa Klondike vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/



