Friday Night HS Football Scores 10/20/23

Friday Night HS Football Scores 10/20/23Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 4:39 am
Friday’s Scores
AP-TX-FBH–Prep Scores, 6th Ld-Writethru
Oct 21, 2023 12:44 AM – 3000 words
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
Abilene 63, Lubbock Coronado 10
Aldine Nimitz 47, Aldine 0
Amarillo Tascosa 63, Amarillo Caprock 24
Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 19
Arlington Bowie 24, South Grand Prairie 21
Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 10
Austin Vandegrift 37, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 23
Austin Westlake 65, Austin 14
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 36, Manor 16
Clear Falls 42, Clute Brazoswood 10
Conroe Oak Ridge 37, The Woodlands College Park 27
Converse Judson 34, San Marcos 9
Coppell 49, Lewisville Hebron 0
Cypress Fairbanks 63, Houston Spring Woods 17
Cypress Falls 32, Cypress Springs 28
Dallas Jesuit 42, Irving Nimitz 0
De Soto 35, Cedar Hill 13
Deer Park 56, Channelview 39
Denton Guyer 24, Allen 18
Dickinson 60, Houston Clear Lake 28
Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Johnson 6
Edinburg 41, La Joya 27
EP Coronado 28, EP Americas 24
Euless Trinity 77, Crowley 34
Fort Bend Ridge Point 62, Fort Bend Austin 7
FW Paschal 31, FW Chisholm Trail 24
Garland Sachse 49, South Garland 14
Harlingen South 64, Brownsville Lopez 7
Hewitt Midway 49, Bryan 21
Houston Lamar 81, Houston Chavez 0
Humble Summer Creek 47, Beaumont United 2
Justin Northwest 63, FW South Hills 7
Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Mayde Creek 16
Keller 53, Keller Fossil Ridge 13
Keller Timber Creek 34, Haltom 24
Killeen Ellison 34, Granbury 18
Killeen Harker Heights 35, Temple 21
Killeen Shoemaker 49, Cleburne 7
Klein Collins 42, Klein Cain 33
Klein Oak 34, Waller 14
Kyle Lehman 42, SA MacArthur 0
La Porte 34, Baytown Sterling 0
Laredo Alexander 21, Laredo United South 7
Laredo Nixon 42, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Laredo United 45, Del Rio 14
League City Clear Creek 49, League City Clear Springs 34
Lewisville 14, Lewisville Marcus 3
Lewisville Flower Mound 35, Plano 28
Longview 36, McKinney North 13
Mansfield Summit 40, Everman 14
McAllen 26, La Joya Palmview 0
McAllen Rowe 33, Rio Grande City 7
McKinney 26, Prosper Rock Hill 22
Midland 59, Odessa 28
Mission 59, Edinburg Economedes 7
New Braunfels 32, Schertz Clemens 30, OT
New Braunfels Canyon 48, Seguin 14
North Crowley 44, Hurst Bell 3
Pasadena Memorial 56, Pasadena 7
Pearland 34, Alief Taylor 0
Plano East 56, Plano West 13
Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 21
PSJA North 27, McAllen Memorial 7
Richardson 58, Irving 12
Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Richardson Pearce 29
Rockwall-Heath 16, Mesquite Horn 3
Round Rock McNeil 17, Round Rock 0
Round Rock Westwood 49, Round Rock Stony Point 20
SA Northside O’Connor 28, SA Northside Stevens 0
SA Northside Taft 36, SA Northside Holmes 6
SA Reagan 38, SA Churchill 0
San Benito 21, Harlingen 10
Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 14
Spring Dekaney 21, Spring 7
The Woodlands 62, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Tomball Memorial 34, Klein 29
Waxahachie 16, Mansfield 14
Weslaco 35, Brownsville Rivera 7
Wolfforth Frenship 46, Odessa Permian 44
Wylie 21, Garland Naaman Forest 14
CLASS 5A=
A&M Consolidated 59, Georgetown East View 14
Abilene Cooper 31, Plainview 14
Abilene Wylie 52, Lubbock 7
Aledo 25, Denton Ryan 19
Alice 70, Hidalgo 0
Angleton 49, Friendswood 14
Austin LBJ 53, Austin William Travis 0
Barbers Hill 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Brenham 46, Bryan Rudder 25
Brownsville Memorial 64, Donna North 7
Burleson 45, Joshua 35
Burleson Centennial 31, FW Brewer 15
Canutillo 21, EP Chapin 14
Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Adams 7
CC Calallen 17, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
CC Flour Bluff 50, Pharr Valley View 0
CC Ray 24, CC King 7
Cedar Park 17, Leander Glenn 13
College Station 63, Georgetown 21
Dallas Highland Park 24, Irving MacArthur 14
Dallas Kimball 42, Dallas Adamson 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Samuell 0
Denison 48, Princeton 24
Denton 25, Frisco Memorial 21
Donna 48, Brownsville Pace 14
Dripping Springs 24, Lake Travis 6
Edcouch-Elsa 49, Brownsville Porter 7
Elgin 44, Pflugerville 17
EP Andress 29, EP Jefferson 0
EP Bel Air 48, EP Parkland 42, OT
EP Bowie 49, San Elizario 0
EP Burges 61, El Paso 42
EP Del Valle 49, EP Hanks 16
EP El Dorado 35, EP Socorro 28
EP Riverside 29, EP Austin 20
EP Ysleta 41, Clint Horizon 7
Fort Bend Hightower 57, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Frisco Centennial 30, Frisco Liberty 13
Frisco Lone Star 41, Sherman 10
Frisco Reedy 45, Frisco 3
FW Arlington Heights 29, FW Southwest 26
Grapevine 20, FW Wyatt 7
Gregory-Portland 56, Mercedes 7
Houston Milby 21, Sharpstown 0
Hutto 38, Copperas Cove 33
Katy Paetow 35, Katy Seven Lakes 11
Kerrville Tivy 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Lake Dallas 36, Frisco Emerson 35
Lancaster 55, West Mesquite 0
Lewisville The Colony 41, Azle 19
Lockhart 28, Bastrop 17
Longview Pine Tree 10, Hallsville 7
Lubbock Cooper 48, Lubbock Monterey 27
Lucas Lovejoy 48, Mesquite Poteet 7
Magnolia 27, Manvel 21
Magnolia West 33, Rosenberg Terry 7
Mansfield Legacy 27, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14
Midlothian 49, Lake Belton 28
Mission Memorial 30, Mission Sharyland 8
Montgomery Lake Creek 27, Huntsville 20
Nederland 38, Galena Park 7
New Caney 58, Cleveland 20
New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 7
North Forney 52, Mesquite 26
Pflugerville Connally 45, Killeen Chaparral 34
Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Lee 33
Port Neches-Groves 51, Santa Fe 14
Red Oak 56, Killeen 37
Rosenberg Lamar 59, Randle 14
SA Alamo Heights 73, SA Edison 0
SA Houston 42, SA Brackenridge 0
SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 24
SA Lanier 38, SA Highlands 7
SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 17
SA Southwest 35, SA South San Antonio 7
SA Wagner 46, Buda Hays 14
Saginaw Boswell 16, Weatherford 13
Seagoville 42, Dallas Jefferson 0
Sharyland Pioneer 44, PSJA Southwest 21
Somerset 62, SA Memorial 7
Sulphur Springs 37, Paris 30
Texarkana Texas 51, Nacogdoches 14
Texas City 41, Dayton 6
Tyler 23, Lufkin 20
Uvalde 24, Fredericksburg 20
Victoria East 49, CC Moody 0
Victoria West 42, CC Carroll 7
Vidor 31, Livingston 21
Waco University 27, Leander Rouse 19
WF Rider 49, Amarillo Palo Duro 20
Whitehouse 42, Mount Pleasant 14
Wylie East 49, North Garland 0
CLASS 4A=
Anna 58, Nevada Community 6
Aubrey 49, Sanger 7
Bandera 31, Devine 21
Bay City 50, Needville 17
Borger 36, Levelland 28
Bridge City 51, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 26
Brookshire Royal 36, Sweeny 31
Burkburnett 44, Wichita Falls 28
Caddo Mills 35, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Canyon 48, Canyon Randall 7
Crandall 26, Terrell 21
Dallas Hillcrest 32, Dallas Conrad 14
Dumas 56, Pampa 7
Fairfield 47, Kemp 3
Farmersville 27, Krum 21
Fort Stockton 38, Clint Mountain View 21
Gilmer 49, Paris North Lamar 12
Godley 71, Venus 0
Hondo 38, Crystal City 14
Houston North Forest 48, Houston Scarborough 0
Jasper 41, West Orange-Stark 38
La Vernia 40, Pleasanton 7
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Splendora 7
Longview Spring Hill 40, Pittsburg 35
Lorena 52, Franklin 49
Melissa 55, Greenville 14
Mexia 42, Eustace 15
Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 13
Monahans 72, Fabens 7
Orange Grove 53, CC West Oso 20
Pecos 27, Clint 21
Port Isabel 38, Bishop 9
Quinlan Ford 36, Dallas Lincoln 21
Rusk 28, Bullard 21
Sealy 66, Wharton 7
Silsbee 39, Hamshire-Fannett 21
Sunnyvale 69, Wills Point 7
Taylor 46, Marble Falls 22
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 27
Vernon 48, Iowa Park 27
Waco Connally 39, Salado 21
WF Hirschi 26, Snyder 7
Wimberley 48, Geronimo Navarro 20
CLASS 3A=
Abernathy 48, Littlefield 0
Alba-Golden 55, Como-Pickton 0
Alpine 33, Odessa Compass 18
Arp 47, Quitman 16
Atlanta 67, White Oak 0
Bells 63, Howe 14
Blanco 55, Llano 24
Blooming Grove 42, Rice 12
Boyd 27, Pilot Point 21
Brady 34, Ballinger 27
Brock 26, Paradise 14
Brownfield 52, Kermit 23
Buna 20, Anahuac 15
Bushland 35, Shallowater 3
Canadian 56, Friona 7
Childress 28, Spearman 21
Clyde 48, Bowie 21
Coahoma 70, Stanton 28
Columbus 35, Yoakum 0
Comanche 60, Dublin 15
Cooper 34, Honey Grove 21
Corrigan-Camden 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Crane 73, Tornillo 0
Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0
Dallas Gateway 50, Dallas Inspired Vision 22
Dallas Madison 70, Dallas A+ Academy 6
De Kalb 66, Paris Chisum 6
Diboll 3, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0
Dilley 26, Comfort 21
Dimmitt 43, Tulia 27
Early 54, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
East Bernard 56, Boling 14
East Chambers 28, Cleveland Tarkington 14
El Maton Tidehaven 58, Danbury 0
Elkhart 48, Florence 14
Elysian Fields 26, Hughes Springs 0
Ganado 27, Three Rivers 26
Goliad 21, Edna 6
Grand Saline 62, Winona 21
Grandview 21, West 19
Gunter 75, Lone Oak 0
Hemphill 24, Warren 18
Henrietta 27, Callisburg 23
Hitchcock 60, Hempstead 0
Holliday 62, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Hooks 76, Redwater 0
Idalou 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Jacksboro 78, Merkel 13
Jarrell 64, Austin Achieve 7
Jefferson 42, Gladewater 21
Jourdanton 49, Poteet 6
Kirbyville 32, Hardin 20, OT
Leonard 59, Blue Ridge 50
Lexington 28, Clifton 9
Little River Academy 56, McGregor 36
Lyford 34, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24
Lytle 7, Cotulla 6
Marion 42, Ingram Moore 24
Mathis 22, Aransas Pass 0
Millsap 25, Eastland 21
Mount Vernon 38, Commerce 13
Muleshoe 48, Amarillo River Road 6
New Boston 55, Pattonville Prairiland 14
New London West Rusk 13, Troup 9
New Waverly 34, Trinity 8
Newton 61, Kountze 6
Nixon-Smiley 57, West Campus 22
Nocona 62, Tioga 30
Odem 41, Banquete 0
Palestine Westwood 55, Huntington 0
Poth 56, Natalia 0
Pottsboro 62, Emory Rains 28
Rockdale 47, Cameron Yoe 21
Rogers 55, Buffalo 0
SA Cole 35, Universal City Randolph 32
San Diego 55, Progreso 0
Santa Rosa 50, Monte Alto 0
Scurry-Rosser 47, Palmer 7
Skidmore-Tynan 43, Kenedy 28
Slaton 20, Lamesa 14
Sonora 60, Anthony 26
Taft 42, Hebbronville 20
Tatum 54, Gladewater Sabine 21
Teague 42, Groesbeck 14
Tolar 61, Bangs 6
Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Breckenridge 14
Van Alstyne 57, Bridgeport 12
Van Vleck 35, Altair Rice 27
Vanderbilt Industrial 56, CC London 28
Wall 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
WF City View 73, Valley View 19
Whitney 71, Maypearl 14
Winnsboro 42, Mineola 0
Woodville 48, Crockett 21
CLASS 2A=
Agua Dulce 45, Woodsboro 14
Albany 44, Roscoe 7
Baird 63, Gorman 18
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 85, Prairie Lea 58
Beckville 68, Frankston 28
Bremond 48, Milano 13
Bronte 54, Trent 6
Bruni 36, Pettus 2
Burton 46, Runge 0
Celeste 56, Era 28
Center Point 49, La Pryor 20
Centerville 56, Jewett Leon 7
Clarendon 42, Memphis 6
Collinsville 47, Santo 10
Crawford 47, Bosqueville 0
Cross Plains 28, Hamlin 6
Dawson 51, Frost 8
Deweyville 52, Hull-Daisetta 14
Eldorado 24, Sterling City 0
Evadale 42, Colmesneil 24
Falls City 28, Snook 0
Farwell 56, Amarillo Highland Park 32
Forsan 34, Christoval 7
Freer 44, Ben Bolt 21
Garrison 58, Grapeland 0
Granger 17, Chilton 14
Groveton 56, Normangee 19
Gruver 42, Sunray 41
Hale Center 37, Bovina 17
Hamilton 27, De Leon 20
Harleton 35, Hawkins 20
Harper 26, Stockdale 21
Hawley 51, Olney 7
Hico 49, Hubbard 0
Holland 35, Hearne 7
Iola 61, Bartlett 12
Italy 48, Cayuga 20
Itasca 31, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Keene Smith 76, Ranger 58
Kerens 35, Rio Vista 21
La Villa 30, Santa Maria 19
Leakey 49, McDade 0
Linden-Kildare 84, Cumby 70
Lockney 35, Ralls 22
Louise 33, Yorktown 22
Lovelady 64, Sabine Pass 7
Marlin 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Mart 35, Wortham 0
Mason 53, Junction 13
Maud 44, Detroit 0
Miles 56, Abilene Texas Leadership 6
Mount Enterprise 74, Price Carlisle 60
Muenster 28, Lindsay 0
New Deal 56, Olton 21
Overton 48, Alto 20
Ozona 40, Big Lake Reagan County 31
Panhandle 65, Stinnett West Texas 0
Peaster 34, Ponder 0
Petrolia 49, Munday 6
Refugio 26, Shiner 7
Riesel 26, Moody 20
San Saba 40, Goldthwaite 35
Seymour 41, Haskell 13
Shamrock 28, Quanah 12
Shelbyville 40, San Augustine 34
Simms Bowie 62, Clarksville 0
Springlake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28
Stamford 41, Anson 7
Stratford 69, Sanford-Fritch 0
Sudan 53, Crosbyton 12
Sundown 32, Post 19
Tahoka 36, Floydada 34
Thrall 42, Thorndale 14
Timpson 69, Joaquin 0
Tom Bean 42, Alvord 14
Trenton 41, Whitewright 31
Valley Mills 48, Rosebud-Lott 14
Van Horn 46, Marfa 0
Weimar 30, Schulenburg 23
Wellington 46, Wheeler 0
Windthorst 28, Archer City 27
Wink 52, McCamey 21
Winters 48, C-City 7
Wolfe City 45, Quinlan Boles 7
CLASS 1A=
Abbott 64, Coolidge 14
Amherst 69, Hart 32
Apple Springs 53, Ladonia Fannindel 36
Balmorhea 50, Sierra Blanca 36
Benjamin 69, Harrold 6
Blanket 71, Mullin 18
Borden County 62, Ackerly Sands 6
Bowie Gold-Burg 66, Forestburg 30
Brackett 52, Rocksprings 12
Bryson 42, Perrin-Whitt 24
Bynum 56, Morgan 0
Calvert 51, Buckholts 0
Cherokee 84, Rochelle 72
Chester 67, Burkeville 26
Claude 70, Wildorado 24
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Sanderson 6
Guthrie 54, Afton Patton Springs 0
Happy 46, Nazareth 30
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 0
Ira 52, Roby 6
Iredell 43, Bluff Dale 30
Jayton 60, Matador Motley County 14
Knox City 62, Vernon Northside 0
Kopperl 80, Mount Calm 39
Kress 50, Lorenzo 48
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 68, High Island 18
Lometa 60, Evant 14
Loop 38, Wilson 14
Loraine 71, Blackwell 52
May 51, Santa Anna 6
Mertzon Irion County 56, Robert Lee 36
Miami 36, Follett 30
Milford 68, Avalon 32
Morton 29, Smyer 7
New Home 77, Plains 14
Newcastle 74, Strawn 24
O’Donnell 46, Meadow 0
Oakwood 57, Trinidad 7
Paducah 46, Chillicothe 0
Penelope 44, Aquilla 42
Premont 58, Riviera Kaufer 0
Rankin 53, Lenorah Grady 8
Rising Star 54, Paint Rock 6
Ropesville Ropes 17, Seagraves 14
Roscoe Highland 46, Rotan 0
Rule 86, Haskell Paint Creek 40
Throckmorton 52, Woodson 8
Turkey Valley 53, Spur 0
Veribest 58, Menard 8
Walnut Springs 94, Cranfills Gap 56
Water Valley 28, Iraan 13
Westbrook 76, Hermleigh 30
Whiteface 68, Wellman-Union 20
Zephyr 21, Sidney 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
Argyle Liberty Christian 49, FW Southwest Christian 0
Arlington Pantego Christian 11, Willow Park Trinity Christian 8
Austin Hill Country 74, Alpha Omega 50
Austin Hyde Park 34, Brownsville St. Joseph 24
Austin Regents 77, SA St. Anthony’s 0
Austin Veritas 38, Carrollton Prince of Peace 12
Bay Area Christian 35, Austin Brentwood 28
Beaumont Kelly 41, Katy Pope John 0
Bellaire Episcopal 42, Houston Kinkaid 35
Boerne Geneva 57, CC John Paul 14
Bryan St. Joseph 60, Houston Second Baptist 14
Colleyville Covenant 42, FW Lake Country 14
Dallas Christian 55, Bullard Brook Hill 3
Dallas Covenant 28, McKinney Christian 21
Dallas First Baptist 47, Lubbock Christian 22
Dallas Lakehill 58, Dallas Lutheran 8
Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, FW Nolan 13
Dallas Shelton 48, Tyler All Saints 8
Dallas St. Mark 51, Dallas Greenhill 9
Frisco Legacy Christian 28, Tyler Grace Community 26
FW Country Day 52, Arlington Oakridge 13
FW Trinity Valley 37, John Cooper 28
Grapevine Faith 65, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, New Braunfels Christian 17
Houston Christian 31, Irving Cistercian 3
Houston Second Baptist 27, Houston Lutheran South 7
Houston St. John’s 45, Dallas Episcopal 38
Houston St. Thomas 70, Walnut Grove 35
Houston Westbury Christian 39, Beaumont Legacy Christian 32
Lake Jackson Brazosport 51, Divine Savior Academy 32
Lucas Christian 66, Kennedale Fellowship 19
Midland Christian 52, Fort Worth Christian 51
Midland Trinity 67, Amarillo San Jacinto 19
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, MC Prep 13
Pasadena First Baptist 80, Bryan Allen Academy 30
Plano Prestonwood 69, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21
SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Pius X 28
SA Central Catholic 33, Tomball Concordia 27
SA Holy Cross 57, Schertz John Paul II 13
SA Town East Christian 40, Lee 26
Temple Central Texas 40, Shiner St. Paul 0
Tyler Gorman 54, Waco Reicher 7
Victoria St. Joseph 49, SA Texas Military 27
Waco Vanguard 78, Bellville Faith 73
OTHER=
Alvin Shadow Creek 25, Pearland Dawson 23, 2OT
Arlington Newman 47, CenTex Sports Association 14
Austin SPC 47, Leakey Big Springs 0
Azle Christian School 45, Sherman Texoma 0
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 72, Waskom 26
Bulverde Gloria Deo 51, Valor South Austin 6
Concordia 54, Round Rock Christian 36
Cypress Bridgeland 31, Cypress Woods 14
Cypress Community Christian 47, Woodlands Legacy Prep 0
Davenport 56, Lampasas 21
Decatur Victory Christian 61, Irving Faustina Academy 56
EP Pebble Hills 56, EP Franklin 14
ETHS 76, Fort Worth THESA 40
Fort Bend Chargers 68, CC Incarnate Word 20
Fort Bend Christian 38, The Woodlands Christian 10
Frassati Catholic 34, Tomball Rosehill 30
FW Covenant Classical 52, Abilene Christian 6
Groom def. Hedley , forfeit
Iowa Colony 35, El Campo 17
Keller Harvest Christian 96, Irving The Highlands 54
Lasa 34, Austin Northeast 17
Longview Heritage 68, Dallas Fairhill 6
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 92, Midland Holy Cross 68
Midland Legacy 66, San Angelo Central 24
N. Richland Hills Richland 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 18
Pieper 54, SA Veterans Memorial 14
Plano Coram Deo 65, Red Oak Ovilla 18
Prestonwood North 48, Bethesda Christian 0
Rockwall Providence Academy 52, Eagle Christian 12
SA Atonement 33, Bulverde Bracken 28
San Antonio YMLA 28, Carrizo Springs 21
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 72, Fredericksburg Heritage 66
St. Frederick Catholic , La. 40, Plano John Paul II 3
St. Michael’s , N.M. 34, EP Cathedral 18
Stephenville FAITH 72, Melissa CHANT 32
Tyler Legacy 34, Royse City 31
Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Temple Holy Trinity 6
Weatherford Christian 58, Marble Falls Faith 12
Westlake Academy 65, Waco Texas Wind 14
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 58, Lubbock Christ The King 8
Worthing 28, Houston Furr 14
Wylie Prep 88, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cotton Center vs. Lazbuddie, ccd.
Lamesa Klondike vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/