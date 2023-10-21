NFL fines Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50K, source says

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2023 at 4:32 am

ByBRADY HENDERSON

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 for his actions toward a concussion doctor on the sideline during the team’s Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

According to CBS Sports, which first reported the fine, the league deemed that Adams “directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical conduct” with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) who was preparing to evaluate Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo for a possible concussion late in the third quarter.

CBS Sports reported that the league reviewed unspecified video of the incident before fining Adams. A video recap of Seattle’s loss to Cincinnati, posted on the Seahawks’ YouTube page, briefly shows Adams repeatedly shouting “He good!” as the UNC and Bobo walked past him on their way to the medical tent for evaluation.

The clip does not show any physical contact between Adams and the UNC.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday he hadn’t seen video of the incident.

“There was some exchange there that we’re totally regarding and respecting, but it’s a league issue so there’s nothing we can do about it,” Carroll said. “… But we’re going to support whatever the league says we’ve got to do here and I know Jamal will take care of it.”

Adams was no longer in the locker room Friday by the time reporters were allowed in.

Bobo had taken a hard hit from safety Dax Hill at the end of a 20-yard reception, which drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness. He got up celebrating and was lining up for the next play when officials stopped the game so he could be evaluated. He was cleared and returned to the game.

This marked the second incident in as many games between Adams and a UNC, a role that features an independent physician assigned to each team’s sideline on game days to assist team physicians in evaluating, diagnosing and treating concussions.

Early in the Seahawks’ Monday night win over the New York Giants in Week 4, Adams was seen yelling at the UNC on Seattle’s sideline after he was ruled out with a concussion. Adams issued a public apology after Schefter reported that the NFL was considering disciplining the safety over the outburst, which it ultimately did not.

CBS Sports reported that the NFL did not consider Adams a “repeat offender” and that his $50,000 fine did not take into account the incident from Week 4.

Go Back