Injured Bears QB Justin Fields out; Tyson Bagent to start

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of the dislocated thumb in his right hand.

Fields, 24, was classified as doubtful on Monday by coach Matt Eberflus and did not practice during the week. Rookie backup Tyson Bagent will start against Las Vegas, becoming just the fourth Division II QB to start an NFL game in the past 20 years.

The Bears said they were waiting until the end of the week to make a determination on the next steps with Fields. Coach Matt Eberflus noted earlier in the week that the swelling in Fields’ thumb had gone down and the team remains optimistic about the quarterback’s prognosis beyond Week 7.

“He’s improving,” Eberflus said. “The mobility’s getting better, the swelling went down, the grip strength is better. It’s trending in the right direction. He’ll be week to week and we’ll know more Monday.”

The Bears do not plan to place Fields on injured reserve. Eberflus said that Fields is not on the path toward having surgery, though he did not completely rule out the possibility at a later date.

Fields will not go through any pregame throwing at Soldier Field on Sunday but has worked on conditioning throughout the week. Eberflus said Fields’ “grip strength” is not to the level where he can throw just yet and believes giving the quarterback more time for improvement will benefit his rehabilitation.

“The grip strength is really where it is, the functionality of it,” Eberflus said. “If we see more of that — and it’s obviously trending in the right direction, that’s what it’s done this week. That’s where it’s looking good.”

Whenever Fields can play, the Bears expect him to regain his starting role.

“Yeah, obviously Justin’s our starter and we’re working him back in there,” Eberflus said. “So we’ll see where it goes and as he progresses we’ll see where it is.”

The Bears also ruled out Eddie Jackson (foot), Nate Davis (ankle), Terell Smith (illness) and Roschon Johnson (concussion).

Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright, who has started every game through six weeks, is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury despite practicing in full on Friday. Eberflus said he believed Wright would be able to play against the Raiders.

“I do feel that,” Eberflus said. “Again, we’ll assess it later today but today he looked like he was in a good spot.”

