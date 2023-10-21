Altuve hits go-ahead homer in 9th, Astros take 3-2 lead over Rangers in ALCS

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 9:58 pm

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve thrives under pressure for the Houston Astros, able to stay calm in the biggest October moments even after another bench-clearing fracas against the Texas Rangers. The defending World Series champions are one win from a third consecutive pennant after Altuve’s three-run homer in the ninth inning of a wild and testy 5-4 victory over their instate division rival Friday gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series.



“He’s got a high concentration level, because that’s what it takes in big moments like that, is concentration, desire, and relaxation all encompassed into one. And everybody can’t do all three of those things,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “This dude is one of the baddest dudes I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen some greats.”

Baker wasn’t in the dugout when Altuve hit his 26th career postseason homer, second in major league history behind Manny Ramirez (29). The skipper was ejected an inning earlier after the benches and bullpens cleared. Rangers slugger Adolis García, who punctuated a go-ahead homer in the sixth with an empathic bat spike and a slow trot, became irate when Bryan Abreu hit him on the left arm with a 98 mph fastball. García immediately turned around and got in the face of catcher Martín Maldonado — the two also jawed nose-to-nose when García touched home plate after his grand slam in Houston on July 26.

While it didn’t appear any punches were thrown as the teams grabbed hold of each other near home plate, the game was delayed almost 12 minutes. García, Abreu and Baker were all ejected. After the game, umpire crew chief James Hoye told a pool reporter Abreu was ejected for throwing with intent, and García was tossed for being the aggressor in the situation.

Rangers closer José Leclerc gave up a single to pinch-hitter Yainer Diaz to begin the Houston ninth and walked pinch-hitter Jon Singleton at the bottom of the lineup. The 5-foot-6 Altuve, playing in his 101st postseason game for Houston, then pulled an 0-1 changeup over the left-field fence, just beyond the glove of a leaping Evan Carter.

“Emotions are high in the postseason. You’ve got two of the best teams in the world competing against each other. Everybody’s trying to win. I feel like that’s just him,” said Alex Bregman, who also homered for the Astros. “He has a slow heartbeat. He’s calm under pressure. He’s confident in his ability. He always is just focused.”

After winning all three matchups at Texas, the Astros head back home to Houston for Game 6 in the best-of-seven playoff Sunday night.

