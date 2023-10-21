Abreu, Baker, García ejected from ALCS Game 5 as benches clear

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 9:53 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Dusty Baker already was screaming at the umpires when the Houston Astros manager grabbed his hat, held it briefly and then just threw it. The latest dustup between the Astros and Texas Rangers had the 74-year-old saying he was madder than he had been in a long time, an emotion cooled somewhat by José Altuve’s go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win Friday that put the defending champion Astros up 3-2 in the AL Championship Series.



Houston’s Bryan Abreu and Baker were ejected from Game 5 after the reliever hit the Rangers’ Adolis García with a pitch in the eighth, triggering benches to clear two innings following the slugger’s go-ahead home run. García also was ejected by the umpires during a confrontation that caused a nearly 12-minute delay. Crew chief James Hoye said Abreu was tossed for throwing with intent and García for being the aggressor in a confrontation with catcher Martín Maldonado.

“How do you prove intent?” Baker asked. “That’s what I don’t understand. I haven’t been that mad in a long time. And I don’t usually get mad about nothing. So I’m just glad that we won the game and it turned out right for us.”

Houston trailed 4-2 before Altuve’s dramatic three-run homer in the ninth off José Leclerc.

Following Evan Carter’s leadoff walk in the eighth, García was hit on his upper left arm by a 98.9 mph first-pitch fastball and immediately turned and got into Maldonado’s face. García dropped his bat and waved his right index finger in Maldonado’s face while the slugger was held back by plate umpire Marvin Hudson. García managed to extend his left arm over the umpire and shove Maldonado’s right shoulder

Both benches and bullpens cleared, with players from both sides surrounding each other at home plate. García was restrained by Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, a fellow Cuban, and Rangers teammates.

The umpires conferenced and ejected Abreu and García. Baker walked in front of the Astros dugout, arms spread wide, and got into an animated conversation with three of the umpires. Baker threw his cap, then was ejected, too. He continued to argue from the dugout with Hudson for six minutes before heading to the clubhouse.

