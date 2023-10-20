Today is Friday October 20, 2023
Congressman Pete Sessions announces candidacy to be Speaker of the House

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 4:03 pm
Washington D.C. (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions, who represents Nacogdoches, Waco and Round Rock, has announced his candidacy for Speaker of the United States House of representatives. Congressman Sessions said Friday that he believes he can forge a positive path as a conservative leader who can unite the Conference. During Sessions’ Congressional career, he has played a big role in the Republican Party, in Texas and nationally, including a decade in Party leadership.

Congressman Sessions was the Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) from 2009 to 2012, and led the Party to reclaim the House majority with a net 63-seat victory in 2010. From 2013 to 2019, Sessions chaired the House Committee on Rules, where he advanced the Republican agenda in the House of Representatives. Congressman Sessions and his wife, Karen, are proud to announce his candidacy and share their work and winning vision for the House Republican Conference and the country.



