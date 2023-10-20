Nick Boulle of Texas racing at the US Grand Prix

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 4:04 pm

AUSTIN – The United States Formula One Grand Prix is this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The Formula One race is Sunday, but preceding that will be sports car races as part of the Porsche Carrera Cup North American championship, and a local driver will be competing.

Nick Boulle is the President of de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry in Dallas and Houston, and also owner of de Boulle Motorsports Racing Team. Boulle has competed in the most famous endurance races in the world, The 24 Hours of LeMans, The 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium, And the 24 Hours of Daytona, which he won in 2017. He will be driving a double header this weekend, Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 11am.

