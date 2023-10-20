Today is Friday October 20, 2023
Tyler man gets life in prison for habitual DWI

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 12:20 pm
Tyler man gets life in prison for habitual DWITYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that 56-year-old Michael McKenney was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for driving while intoxicated third or more. McKenney is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. He was initially arrested in March 2021 for driving while intoxicated by Smith County deputies, and his charge was enhanced to felony DWI due to his prior convictions. McKenney entered a plea of not guilty in this case, and his trial by jury started on Tuesday.



