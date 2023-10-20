Today is Friday October 20, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 11:12 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Old Dads: Comedian Bill Burr makes his directorial debut with Old Dads, the semi-autobiographical film streaming only on Netflix.

Bodies: Follow four detectives as they investigate the same murder in four different time periods in this mystery thriller.

Big Mouth: With middle school behind them, the students of Bridgeton are headed to high school, where they'll face new friends, new enemies and new Hormone Monsters. 

Prime Video
Polite Society: In case you missed it earlier this year, the action-comedy Polite Society is now available to stream. 

Upload: In season 3 of the comedy series, Nathan manages his virtual afterlife.

Peacock
Wolf Like Me: Mary and Gary are gonna be parents! But are they having a baby werewolf? Find out in season 2.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken: After hitting theaters the summer, catch this film on Peacock.

Amazon Freevee
Bosch: Legacy: Bosch is back and on the search for his daughter in season 2 of the Amazon Freevee series.

Happy Streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC