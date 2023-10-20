Today is Friday October 20, 2023
Early voting set to begin in Smith County

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 10:16 am
Early voting set to begin in Smith CountySMITH COUNTY, Texas – Early voting for the Nov. 7th constitutional and joint elections begin on Monday, Oct. 23rd in Smith County. According to a release, there will be 14 Constitutional Amendments on the ballot for everyone in Smith County. The Cities of Whitehouse and Overton, and the Whitehouse and Lindale Independent School Districts are each holding special elections. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, October 23-27; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 28; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, October 30-November 1; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, November 2-3. There will be extended hours at The Hub only on Sunday, October 29, from noon to 4 p.m.

Throughout the county there will be five early voting locations:
The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler
Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

You can find the sample ballots here



