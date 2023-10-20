Today is Friday October 20, 2023
Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock and more turn out for surprise Rolling Stones show

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 8:51 am
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones

The album release party for the Rolling Stones' latest album Hackney Diamonds on Thursday evening had some major surprises for those in attendance at New York City's venue Racket NYC: Mick Jagger and the boys took to the stage, along with Lady Gaga.

Questlove acted as house DJ for the event, which drew famous fans including Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Daniel Craig and his Oscar winning actress wife Rachel Weisz, Elvis Costello, Mary Kate Olsen, Diana Krall, Trevor Noah, and others.

The Stones played from the band's first album of new material in 18 years -- and Gaga joined them to perform their single "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," to boot.

The Stones played seven songs from the new album as well as classics. They shredded through "Shattered," "Angry," "Whole Wide World," "Tumbling Dice," "Bite My Head Off," "Jumpin’ Jack Flash," and their shared track with Gaga.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



