Judge rules Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 8:40 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston issued the ruling Thursday. The decision is another significant defeat for Jones in the wake of juries in Texas and Connecticut punishing him over spreading falsehoods about the nation’s deadliest school shooting. Financial documents filed by Jones and his bankruptcy lawyers say his personal net worth is around $14 million.

