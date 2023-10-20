Portion of CR 2162 remains closed following gas leak

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 6:44 am

SMITH COUNTY — A portion of Smith County Road 2162 remained closed Thursday as the Texas Railroad Commission continues to work to locate an old “Legacy Oil Well” head. Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue was called out Tuesday, October 17, to an unidentified gas leak in the right-of-way of Smith County Road 2162, near Troup. Since then, the Texas Railroad Commission has worked to locate and identify the possible gas leak. They have dug a “massive hole” but need to bring in bigger equipment Friday to dig deeper to find the casing and seal it with concrete, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said, adding that the issue is not a public health concern. Moore, Hogue and members of the Emergency Services District 2 have been out on the scene throughout the week. Hogue said on Tuesday that he made the decision to shut down the portion of CR 2162, about one-half mile east of CR 135, which runs between Arp and Troup. Smith County Road and Bridge crews placed barricades on the road to shut it down to traffic while the issue can be addressed.

