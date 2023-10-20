Maryland circuit court judge Andrew Wilkinson shot and killed outside home

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 6:22 am

kali9/Getty Images

(HAGERSTOWN, Md.) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland has confirmed that Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was fatally shot on Thursday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown, Maryland -- some 80 miles northwest of Baltimore -- for a reported shooting.

"The victim, an adult male, was located in the driveway of a residence. The victim was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries," authorities said in a press statement following the incident.

No additional information was provided about a potential suspect and the case remains an active homicide investigation.

Wilkinson has served in Washington County's 4th Judicial Circuit since January 10, 2020, according to his bio.

State Delegate Neil Parrott on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the incident was "horrible news."

"It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away. Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson's family at this time," Parrot wrote.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they will hold a press conference regarding the case but have not announced when that will take place.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back