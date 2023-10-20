Chiefs open to letting Patrick Mahomes punt if needed

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2023 at 5:25 am

ByADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With regular punter Tommy Townsend questionable for last week’s game because of a knee injury, the Chiefs almost had to go to their backup when they played against the Denver Broncos.

That backup plan? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“[Mahomes] is our backup punter,” special teams coach Dave Toub said. “He could do it. He shows me all the time he’s out there [at practice]. Boom.

“That guy, it’s unbelievable.”

Against the Broncos, Townsend played through the injury, punting three times for a 48-yard average, so Mahomes wasn’t needed. But Townsend is again listed on this week’s injury report, although Toub seemed confident he would be able to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes last punted in a game in high school. At Whitehouse High in Texas, he punted 29 times for a 37.8-yard average.

The Chiefs have used atypical players in their kicking before. Last season, safety Justin Reid stepped in for injured Harrison Butker during Week 1 and made 1 of 2 extra-point attempts in the first half before Butker returned to the game in the second quarter.

