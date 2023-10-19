Jim Jordan backs plan for temporary Speaker, then backs off

WASHINGTON — The Huffington Post is reporting that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Thursday morning backed a plan to give more power to the temporary speaker who replaced Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Hours later, Jordan reversed course and said the House wouldn’t vote on a resolution empowering Speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) after all.

“We made the pitch to members on the resolution as a way to lower the temperature and get back to work,” Jordan told reporters. “We decided that wasn’t where we’re going to go.”

Republicans had tentatively planned to hold a third vote Thursday at noon on Jordan’s speaker bid after he lost twice this week amid opposition from more than 20 of his Republican colleagues. Instead, Republicans met for hours in the Capitol basement. At one point, McCarthy reportedly yelled at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who led the charge for his ouster.

“He loses his temper sometimes. Maybe it’s the Irish in him,” Gaetz told reporters. “I’m glad that we were able to throw cold water on Speaker Light.”

Gaetz said the House would likely vote again on Jordan, though it’s unclear how Jordan could prevail.

Republicans have been leaderless since booting McCarthy from the speaker’s office earlier this month with nobody to replace him. As a result, the House can’t function. As Republicans fail to coalesce around replacements, lawmakers increasingly wonder whether they ought to let McHenry run things.

But conservative Republicans immediately denounced the plan to empower McHenry, which would have to be enacted through a resolution on the House floor. Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) told HuffPost his constituents don’t want a temporary speaker — they want Jordan.

“They want somebody that will represent them in a conservative, honest, truthful manner,” Crane said. “Jim Jordan is my choice, and 87% of my district wants Jim Jordan as Speaker.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also blasted the proposal, describing the House Republican conference as “absolutely broken.”

Another far-right Republican, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), said the fresh chaos only bolstered his case for giving the speaker’s gavel to former President Donald Trump. (Trump actually can’t become speaker under Republicans’ own rules, given his multiple criminal indictments, but Nehls dismissed that as unimportant.)

