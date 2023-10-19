Today is Thursday October 19, 2023
Henderson selects new City Attorney after Shumate resigns

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2023 at 1:12 pm
Henderson selects new City Attorney after Shumate resignsHENDERSON — Our news partners at KETK report that the City Council of Henderson appointed David Hill as an interim City Attorney on Tuesday by unanimous vote at its monthly meeting.Hill is slated to take over the position after Joe Edward Shumate officially resigned before his arrest on Oct. 5 and was charged with two felony counts regarding a client’s finances and property. Hill is a former Henderson City Attorney and is currently running for 4th District Judge in Rusk County.

According to his campaign website, his service to Rusk County is as follows:

Henderson City Attorney
Member, Henderson ISD School Board
President, Rusk County Bar Association
President, Henderson Lions Club
Chairman, Civic Center Construction Board
Member, East Texas Treatment Center Board
Member, inaugural Henderson Economic Development Corporation Board
President, Henderson Civic Center, Inc.
Former recipient, Outstanding Young Man of Henderson Award



