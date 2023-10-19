Valley school board president charged in cocaine smuggling case

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2023 at 12:57 pm

PROGRESO – The San Antonio Express-News is reporting that a city and school board official in Progreso in the Rio Grande Valley has been accused by federal officials with attempting to help smuggle more than 80 pounds of cocaine. Francisco Javier Alanis, an assistant city manager in Progreso, where he was also school board president for the Progreso Independent School District, was indicted Oct. 3, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Alanis, 40, of Weslaco, was arrested Friday on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations Rio Grande Valley and its federal and state law enforcement partners, according to the release.Read the entire story HERE.

Go Back