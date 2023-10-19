Today is Thursday October 19, 2023
Jordan won’t seek third speaker vote, allowing House to empower interim speaker

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2023 at 10:31 am
Jordan won’t seek third speaker vote, allowing House to empower interim speakerWASHINGTON – The Washington Post is reporting that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will not seek an additional speaker vote Thursday, and he will back a plan to give Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), the temporary speaker, additional powers, according to multiple people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation. After two rounds of votes, a group of Republicans had made clear that Jordan did not have enough support to win the speaker’s gavel. With House functions at a standstill, lawmakers can now move forward on a proposal to expand McHenry’s powers.



