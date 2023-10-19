Today is Thursday October 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Slyvester Stallone mourns “incredible” ‘Rocky’ co-star Burt Young

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2023 at 8:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Stallone and Young in 2014 - Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On his Instagram, Sylvester Stallone posted a black-and-white throwback photo of himself with his Rocky co-star Burt Young, to mourn the actor's passing.

Stallone, 77, remembered his "dear friend" as "an incredible man and artist," adding, "I and the World will miss you very much...RIP."

Young's manager confirmed to ABC News that the actor, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for playing Paulie Pennino, the butcher and brother of Talia Shire's Adrian in 1976's Rocky, died October 8 in Los Angeles.

Young went on to reprise the role in all six of the Oscar-winning movie's sequels, including 2006's Rocky Balboa.

No cause of death was made public for the 83-year-old, who had more than 160 TV and movie credits, including M*A*S*H* and The Sopranos on the small screen, and films including Chinatown, The Pope of Greenwich Village and Back to School.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC