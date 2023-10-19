American Airlines posts $545 million loss

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines is reporting a $545 million loss for the third quarter due to higher labor costs. The airline said Thursday that its results were dragged down by nearly $1 billion in special charges related to a new contract with pilots. American’s loss stands in contrast with profits of more than $1 billion turned in by its two closest rivals, United and Delta, which also have expensive new contracts with their pilots. American’s revenue is about flat with last year, while United and Delta saw increases of more than 10% each.

