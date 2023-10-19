Search continues for inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2023 at 5:42 am

HOUSTON (AP) — The search continues for an inmate who escaped from a Houston courthouse after being left unattended by deputies when they responded to a brawl in a nearby courtroom. Michael Devon Combs remained on the run Wednesday after removing a leg shackle and fleeing from a normally secured area where he was being held. Combs was charged with assaulting his girlfriend and was awaiting a court hearing. Authorities say deputies watching Combs were called away when a fight broke out in another courtroom on the same floor. In that fight, family members of a murdered 16-year-old girl tried to attack her ex-boyfriend after he pleaded guilty to the killing.

