Today is Thursday October 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Search continues for inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2023 at 5:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — The search continues for an inmate who escaped from a Houston courthouse after being left unattended by deputies when they responded to a brawl in a nearby courtroom. Michael Devon Combs remained on the run Wednesday after removing a leg shackle and fleeing from a normally secured area where he was being held. Combs was charged with assaulting his girlfriend and was awaiting a court hearing. Authorities say deputies watching Combs were called away when a fight broke out in another courtroom on the same floor. In that fight, family members of a murdered 16-year-old girl tried to attack her ex-boyfriend after he pleaded guilty to the killing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC