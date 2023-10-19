Today is Thursday October 19, 2023
Jenkins leads FIU to 33-27 victory over Sam Houston in 2OT

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2023 at 5:40 am
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kris Mitchell in the second overtime to lead Florida International to a 33-27 victory over Sam Houston on Wednesday night.

FIU (4-4, 1-4 Conference USA) took a 17-10 lead into the final quarter, but the Panthers needed Chase Gabriel’s 36-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 20.

Sam Houston (0-7, 0-4) took a 27-20 lead on Noah Smith’s 25-yard touchdown run. Jenkins scored on a 1-yard run to force a second overtime.

Jenkins connected with Mitchell on first down and Jack Daly sacked Keegan Shoemaker on fourth-and-15 to close out the win for the Panthers.

FIU used Gabriel’s 24-yard first-quarter field goal and a 4-yard touchdown run by Shomari Lawrence to take a 10-0 lead with 5:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Elijah Sohn caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Shoemaker four minutes later to pull Sam Houston within 10-7. The defense forced a three-and-out and Shoemaker drove the Bearkats down the field for a 30-yard field by Colby Sessums on the final play of the half to tie the game.

Jenkins directed a 15-play, 80-yard drive for the only score of the third quarter. Kejon Owens capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. Shoemaker answered with a 20-yard scoring strike to Smith and Sam Houston pulled even with 12:44 left to play. Sessums’ 32-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining gave the Bearkats a 20-17 lead.

Jenkins completed 26 of 38 passes for 190 yards.

Shoemaker totaled 306 yards on 31-of-47 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll



