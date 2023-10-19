Patrick Mahomes eyes NFL team ownership after done playing

ByADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently added to his burgeoning collection of sports franchises by buying into the ownership group of Alpine Formula One race team. He said on Wednesday he might not stop investing in franchises until he reaches his goal for his post-playing career, which is ownership of an NFL team.

“Eventually, when I’m done playing,” Mahomes said of his interest in NFL ownership. “I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that’s definitely where you want to get to. I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible. When I’m done playing, obviously I’ll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I’ve always had my entire life.”

Mahomes noted that making the NFL ownership club can be difficult, so he would look at buying into other sports when he’s done playing.

“I’m always looking around,” he said. “I can’t do it in the NFL while I’m playing, so I’m always looking around at other sports. It’s hard to get in all sports, NBA and all that different type of stuff, but I’m always keeping my ears open. If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”

Mahomes’ teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, and pro golfer Rory McIlroy are among the other investors in Alpine Formula One. Mahomes’ other pro sports ownership interests include minority ownership in three Kansas City franchises: baseball’s Royals and two soccer teams, Sporting KC of the MLS and the Current of the NWSL.

“I think everybody can see the appeal,” Mahomes said of owning an F1 team. “I’ve been able to get to a couple races now. Seeing the environment and watching ‘Drive to Survive’ on Netflix, you see how competitive it is. Anytime you get an opportunity to get in on that … I’m competitive on everything we can get, and so hopefully it can open up to some great opportunities and we’re able to go to some of those races and have a little stake in the game.

“They came to us with the opportunity, I jumped at it. I’m excited for it … It’ll be cool to be able to go to some of the events and hopefully get to some other places. Maybe other than Miami, maybe get to some of the other places around the world.”

As for becoming an F1 driver, Mahomes said, “I don’t know if that’s in my contract. We’ll see. I know [Chiefs general manager Brett] Veach is a big F1 guy, so maybe he’ll let me cruise around the track at least once.”

