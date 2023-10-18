South Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 6:31 pm

SAN BENITO (AP) — A Texas police officer was fatally shot after joining a lengthy chase of two men who fled a traffic stop, switched cars and raced through several cities near the U.S.-Mexico border before they were finally caught hours later, authorities said Wednesday. Lt. Milton Resendez of the San Benito Police Department was pronounced dead at a hospital after a bullet went through the door of his patrol car and struck him in the abdomen just below his body armor, Chief Mario Perea told reporters. Perea did not say which of the suspects shot Resendez and he said they didn’t know how many rounds were fired. Earlier in the pursuit, before Resendez was shot, the suspects had exchanged gunfire with another group of officers who were not injured, authorities said.



The two suspects — Rogelio Martinez Jr., 18, of Brownsville and Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez, 23, of Mexico — are facing multiple charges including capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said. Online jail records do not list attorneys who can speak on their behalf. Perea said that Resendez spent most of his law enforcement career with the San Benito police. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that “hearts across Texas grieve with the family and loved ones” of Resendez. The Texas Rangers are investigating.

