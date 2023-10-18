Boil water notice for Rusk

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 6:08 pm

RUSK – A boil water notice was issued for parts of Rusk Wednesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, this includes those customers in the Highway 69 corridor south from McDonald’s south to Loop 343. It also includes intersecting streets east and west of Highway 69. A notice from the city of Rusk said, “If you did not lose water pressure this morning, then you do not need to boil your water.”



Water for drinking, ice making and cooking should be boiled for two minutes and cooled before using. City officials did not have an estimated time when the notice would discontinued. Any questions can be directed to Rusk City Hall at 903-683-2213.

