Defend Texas Liberty PAC names new president after leader met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 11:51 am

AUSTIN – The Texas Tribune reports that former Rep. Jonathan Stickland’s name has been removed from the website of Defend Texas Liberty, a political action committee and major donor to top Texas Republicans, where he served as president. Defend Texas Liberty’s website now lists Luke Macias, who previously served as the group’s director, as its president. Neither Macias nor Stickland could be reached for comment Tuesday evening. The change to Defend Texas Liberty’s website follows more than a week of outrage after The Texas Tribune reported that Nick Fuentes, an avowed white supremacist and Adolf Hitler admirer, had spent nearly 7 hours at the offices of a consulting firm, Pale Horse Strategies, that is also owned by Stickland. Defend Texas Liberty is a major donor to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton as well as other influential Republicans.

The group is funded almost entirely by two West Texas oil tycoons, Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, and was a key defender of Paxton during his impeachment trial this summer. Defend Texas Liberty gave $3 million in loans and donations to Patrick months before he presided over Paxton’s acquittal on all impeachment trials in front of the Texas Senate.

