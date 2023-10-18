Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz racing to win in pulse-pounding trailer to Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

October 18, 2023

NEON/Lorenzo Sisti

On Wednesday, independent movie company NEON released a pulse-pounding trailer to Ferrari, the anticipated biopic about legendary Italian supercar designer Enzo Ferrari, which was directed by Heat's Michael Mann.

The trailer of the 1957-set film starring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley intercuts between the blacktop drama of the deadly 1,000-mile race across the Mille Miglia in Italy, and Ferrari's personal and professional struggles.

He's facing financial ruin, and his volatile marriage to Laura, played by Cruz, is damaged by infidelity and the death of their son Dino. He also struggles to acknowledge the son he fathered out of wedlock with his mistress, played by Woodley.

With his back against the wall, Ferrari bets his company, and his legacy, on the race.

The trailer also delves into the fallout from that decision. The Ferrari 335 crewed by driver Alfonso de Portago and navigator Edmund Nelson blew a tire and smashed into a telephone pole, killing both men and sending the car careening into the assembled crowd, killing nine spectators.

The deadly accident, and a separate wreck that killed another driver during that same race, led the Italian government to permanently ban the Mille Miglia.

"If Italy is looking for a scapegoat, then here I am!" Driver bellows before the assembled media in the wake of the crash.

Ferrari races into theaters on December 25.

