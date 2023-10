Rose Parade route closures announced

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 9:33 am

TYLER — The Texas Rose Festival Parade is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., broadcast exclusively on KETK News. On Saturday starting at 6 a.m., Front Street will be closed from Palace Avenue to Glenwood Boulevard and Glenwood will be closed from Houston Street to Front Street. At 7:45 a.m. Front Street will be closed from Palace Avenue to Lyons Avenue and Glenwood Boulevard will be closed from Houston Street to Erwin Street. Handicap parking for the event will be at Mike Carter Field on Fair Park Drive. The parade route will start at the Rose Garden Center, turning onto Fair Park Drive and ending at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Go Back