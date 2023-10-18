Daughter of Tyler Rabbi back home from Israel

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 8:52 am

TYLER — The daughter of Rabbi Neal Katz, Rebecca, and Vera Banta flew from Israel to Rome to Boston and finally to Dallas. Early in the morning on October 6, the girls were awakened by bomb sirens, just a few hours after they danced and sang at Shabbat services the night before. That day, they sheltered seven times before noon, barefoot, confused and scared, not knowing when they would be able to come back to the US. While they were waiting, they made 1,500 bags of soap, food, towels and candy for hospitals … and visited soldiers and displaced families. Both say they hope to return to Israel someday.

