Pedestrian recovering after being struck by semi-truck

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 7:01 am

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian and auto crash around 8:20 Tuesday night. According to a news release, “a semi-truck was reportedly northbound on Loop 323, north of HWY 64, when it struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.” The unidentified pedestrian was not at a crosswalk or intersection when hit. The pedestrian was said to be alert when transported to a local hospital.

