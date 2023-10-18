Today is Wednesday October 18, 2023
Pedestrian recovering after being struck by semi-truck

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 7:01 am
Pedestrian recovering after being struck by semi-truckTYLER — The Tyler Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian and auto crash around 8:20 Tuesday night. According to a news release, “a semi-truck was reportedly northbound on Loop 323, north of HWY 64, when it struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.” The unidentified pedestrian was not at a crosswalk or intersection when hit. The pedestrian was said to be alert when transported to a local hospital.



