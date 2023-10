Scoreboard roundup — 10/17/23

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 5:08 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia 10, Arizona 0 (Philadelphia leads series 2-0)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

LA Clippers 116, Denver 103

New Orleans 104, Orlando 92

Boston 123, New York 110

Minnesota 138, Maccabi Ra'anana 111

Oklahoma City 124, Milwaukee 101

Toronto 106, Chicago 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Carolina 6, San Jose 3

Vegas 3, Dallas 2 (SO)

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 0

Minnesota 5, Montreal 2

NY Islanders 1, Arizona 0

Buffalo 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 5, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 6, Nashville 1

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back