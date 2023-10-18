Gilmer teen charged with terroristic threat in custody

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 4:11 am

UPSHUR COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK a 13-year-old male has been arrested on a charge of terroristic threat in Upshur County. Allegedly, the charges are “based on evidence of threats made toward students and a faculty member at Bruce Junior High School in Gilmer.” The Upshur County Sheriff’s office said the juvenile was transported and remains in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center in Longview. The school officials provided the sheriff’s office witness statements and video evidence to support that the teen made threats to harm others when school resumed after the Yamboree school holiday.

