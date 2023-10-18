Today is Wednesday October 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gilmer teen charged with terroristic threat in custody

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2023 at 4:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gilmer teen charged with terroristic threat in custodyUPSHUR COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK a 13-year-old male has been arrested on a charge of terroristic threat in Upshur County. Allegedly, the charges are “based on evidence of threats made toward students and a faculty member at Bruce Junior High School in Gilmer.” The Upshur County Sheriff’s office said the juvenile was transported and remains in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center in Longview. The school officials provided the sheriff’s office witness statements and video evidence to support that the teen made threats to harm others when school resumed after the Yamboree school holiday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC