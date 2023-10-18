Eagles sign 7-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones to deal

Wide receiver Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

Jones, 34, will be reunited with former Tennessee Titans teammate A.J. Brown, who pushed for Tennessee to trade for him in 2021.

The Eagles recently placed wide receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and worked out receivers Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon on Monday. In the end, they turned to Jones, who will be on his fourth team in four years.

Jones’ 13,629 career receiving yards are the most of any active player in the NFL.

Along with previously playing with Brown in Tennessee, Jones also previously played with Eagles receiver Olamide Zaccheaus when the two were together with the Atlanta Falcons from 2019 to 2020.

Jones is the Falcons’ franchise-record holder in receiving yards (12,896), receptions (848), single-season receptions (136), single-season receiving yards (1,871), 100-yard games (58) and 1,000-yard seasons (seven).

Jones, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, has 50 catches for 804 yards and five touchdowns in seven career games against the Eagles, including a game-winning touchdown in 2019.

Now, he’ll try to bring some of that to Philadelphia as the Eagles’ potential No. 3 receiver behind Brown and DeVonta Smith.

