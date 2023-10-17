Today is Tuesday October 17, 2023
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 10:58 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Family members of a murdered 16-year-old girl tried to attack her ex-boyfriend in court after he pleaded guilty to the killing. Frank DeLeon pleaded guilty in Houston on Tuesday in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence. He shot Diamond Alvarez last year nearly two dozen times while she walked her dog. Video of the court hearing shows the victim’s mother finishing an impact statement and walking toward DeLeon, who was seated. A bailiff blocks her path. Suddenly, the girl’s uncle rushes toward DeLeon. The uncle is quickly restrained, but DeLeon’s mother comes and shoves Alvarez’s mother. Bailiffs eventually secured the courtroom. After the hearing, the victim’s mother apologized and told reporters she’d been very angry.



