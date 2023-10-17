Today is Tuesday October 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gas leak shuts down part of CR 2162

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 6:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue was called out around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to an unidentified gas leak on County Road 2162, near Troup. Hogue said the portion of CR 2162 closed is about one-half east of CR 135 between Arp and Troup. Smith County Road and Bridge crews put traffic barricades in place so officials can find who owns the gas line and fix the leak. The Texas Railroad Commission, Emergency Services District 2 and CenterPoint Energy are also on the scene.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC