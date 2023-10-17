Gas leak shuts down part of CR 2162

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 6:31 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue was called out around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to an unidentified gas leak on County Road 2162, near Troup. Hogue said the portion of CR 2162 closed is about one-half east of CR 135 between Arp and Troup. Smith County Road and Bridge crews put traffic barricades in place so officials can find who owns the gas line and fix the leak. The Texas Railroad Commission, Emergency Services District 2 and CenterPoint Energy are also on the scene.

