Woman dead after Cherokee County house fire

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 5:03 pm

NEW SUMMERFIELD – A 71-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in New Summerfield on Monday accordiing to our news partners at KETK. Officials with the New Summerfield Police Department said the call came in around 5:30 p.m. and fire units responded to the scene at 311 Limbaugh Road where the woman was found. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called and officials said they are at the scene, as of Tuesday, to investigate the fire.

