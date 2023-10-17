Whitehouse calls for a special election

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 2:40 pm

WHITEHOUSE – Residents of the City of Whitehouse will have an extra choice to make on their ballot this November. In addition to the statewide Constitutional Amendment propositions, Whitehouse citizens will also be able to vote in a Special Election called by the City Council. The purpose of this measure, which will be listed as Proposition A on the ballot, is to change how the City’s taxes are reported to the State and how existing tax dollars are spent in the City of Whitehouse. If it passes, Whitehouse will offer greater transparency on the amount of property taxes collected, direct more existing funds to economic development, and reduce the impact of government regulations coming out of Austin.

“Right now, the City of Whitehouse reports a certain percentage of our sales taxes to the State as both sales taxes and property taxes, essentially resulting in us over-reporting our property tax collection,” Mayor James Wansley said. “Because state regulations examine how much a city collects in property taxes and the State imposes restrictions based on the amount collected, Proposition A will allow the city to avoid burdensome regulations by simply reporting our current processes more transparently,” he continued.

In addition to clarifying tax reports, Proposition A will also direct more existing funds to economic development, with the goal of allowing the City to gain more freedom to invest in projects that will improve the community. This could mean attracting new businesses, improving public services, and creating job opportunities.

City leaders want the public to know that Proposition A will not increase the tax rate, and they remain committed to continuing to decrease the property tax rate.

“Our City team has done an excellent job of keeping budgets efficient and effective, and the Council has been able to decrease the property tax rate over the last two annual budgets,” Wansley said. “We will continue to find ways to be good stewards of the tax dollars entrusted to us and reduce taxes while providing a great return on investment for our residents,” he concluded.

For more information about the City of Whitehouse Special Election, visit

http://www.whitehousetx.org/274/2023-Special-Election

