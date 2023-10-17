Today is Tuesday October 17, 2023
UT Tyler to hold Career Success Conference Oct. 19

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 2:38 pm
UT Tyler to hold 2023 Career Success Conference Oct. 19TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler will hold its 2023 Career Success Conference for UT Tyler students 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 on the main campus. The annual career development event will engage students in interactive panel sessions and provide networking opportunities with industry professionals and employers. Speakers include UT Tyler alums Dr. Lance Hibbeler, engineer at Intel Corp.; Michael McClendon, an enologist/winemaker and co-founder of Sages Vintage Custom Crush Winery in Nacogdoches; David Herb, insights and strategy manager at Toyota North America; and Dr. Rob Carpenter, CEO of Advanta Genetics. For more information, contact Hannah Buchanan, 903.539.7196 or Beverley Golden, 903.330.0495.



