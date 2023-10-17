Three Texas Republicans help block Jim Jordan from winning speaker in first vote

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 1:45 pm

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Texas Tribune is reporting that three Texas Republicans joined a sliver of GOP House members to block Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for speaker on Tuesday, forcing the leaderless body to hold another vote amid the intraparty gridlock. Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Waxahachie, was the first of the Texans and the fifth Republican to cast a vote against Jordan — securing his demise in the first round. Reps. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Kay Granger of Fort Worth both voted for Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the party’s original nominee who dropped out Thursday night after it became clear he did not have enough votes to win the gavel.

In total, 20 Republicans voted for candidates other than Jordan. All 22 of the other Texas Republicans voted for Jordan and all 13 Texas Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Jordan was unable to reach the requisite 217 votes to become speaker, even after days of negotiating with Republican holdouts since his nomination during a Friday conference. A number of Texas Republicans — including those who originally supported Scalise — rallied around Jordan. Texas representatives make up the largest Republican voting bloc of any state in the House and became a target for candidates vying for the speakership.

