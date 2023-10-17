Justice Barrett expresses support for a formal US Supreme Court ethics code

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2023 at 1:33 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said Monday that it would be a good idea for the nation’s highest court to adopt a formal code of conduct, but she said the nine justices already agree that they should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards possible. Barrett spoke at a University of Minnesota Law School event just two weeks after the high court opened its current term in October with fresh cases on guns, abortion and the power of regulatory agencies on its docket, but with ethical concerns high on many observers’ minds. Ethics issues have dogged some justices — including conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito and liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“I think it would be a good idea for us to do it, particularly so that we can communicate to the public exactly what it is that we’re doing — and in a clearer way than perhaps we have been able to do so far,” Barrett said. “I will say this, there is no lack of consensus among the justices — there is unanimity among all nine justices — that we should and do hold ourselves to the highest standards, highest ethical standards possible.”

Barrett went further than she did in August when she told a judicial conference in Wisconsin that she welcomed public scrutiny of the high court, but stopped short of commenting on whether she thinks the court should change how it operates in the face of growing ethics concerns. She did not offer any opinion nor did she speak directly about calls for the justices to adopt an official code of conduct.

